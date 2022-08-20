Pet of the Week: Rose

You can count on Rose (ID# 50369264) to be just as lovely, gentle and sweet as her name. A beautiful dog, inside and out, she is a big fan of affection from people. Physical touch, aka lots of pets and kisses, is Rose's love language.
It's easy to adore this 4-year-old calmer energy and house-trained pup. Let love bloom with sweet Rose. She is currently living in a temporary foster home and adoptable through DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Rose and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Rose please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Rose goes to a good home.
