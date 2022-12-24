Pet of the Week: Ros

Ros (ID# 51028295) - Ros is a very handsome boy who is a good, easy-to-manage size. He seems housetrained and probably knows lots of other good stuff. Around the shelter, he is known as a "love bug" because he is always ready with hugs and kisses. Bring Ros home and fall in love too.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes, and to them, your love is priceless. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them?
Expand your family by 4 furry little feet; meet Ros and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Ros please call (404) 294-2165 or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Ros goes to a good home.