Pet of the Week: Rice Chex

Rice Chex (ID# 50335346) is a young, petite pup with a beautiful golden coat. At just under 1 year old, she's eager to learn and add to her already-perfected bag of tricks ("sit," "down," "stay" and "come"). Rice Chex is playful and fun, always running around with a good toy and her tongue out flopping in the wind!
She loves to meet new people and other pups, and would make a great companion for a lucky family. Rice Chex has a sweet, friendly temperament and is excited to see what her future holds. Adopt Rice Chex today from DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; our shelters are full of incredible pets waiting for homes, and to them, your love is priceless. Let’s “Clear The Shelter.” $20 Adoptions in August. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them?
Expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Rice Chex and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Rice Chex please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Rice Chex goes to a good home.