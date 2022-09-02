 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Rev. Dino

Rev. Dino (ID# 48617932) is hands-down one of the sweetest dogs available for adoption. He kindly requests cuddles from his family and dog friends. He loves playtime but will not turn down a chill movie night at home. He has learned all of his good manners from his foster family, so he is ready to be your perfect companion.

Rev. Dino is good with dogs, cats and people. He is both crate-trained and house-trained. How divine. Rev. Dino can't wait to meet you today at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

Don't work from home alone; our shelters are full of incredible pets waiting for homes, and to them, your love is priceless. Let’s “Clear The Shelter.” We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them?

Expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Rev. Dino and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Rev. Dino please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Rev. Dino goes to a good home.