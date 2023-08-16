Pet of the Week: Pepsi Lae

Pepsi Lae (ID# 52528184) - Introducing Pepsi Lae. This girl is a real beauty. Once you meet her, she’s sure to win you over. Volunteers say that Pepsi is sweet and gentle and walks well on leash. She has interacted well with other dogs, takes treats gently and eats them daintily. She thoroughly enjoys playtime with her favorite toys and may even be house trained! Come meet Pepsi Lae today at DeKalb County Animal Services today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30340, or call us at 404.294.2286.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Pepsi Lae and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Pepsi Lae or if you have questions about adopting, fostering or volunteering please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Pepsi Lae goes to a good home.
The shelter is full; foster or adopt to save a life and meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.