Pet of the Week: Pancake

If you want a good boy in your life, you will flip over Pancake. This cutie looks a lot like Petey from the Little Rascals, with a white coat and darling brown spot on his left eye. Pancake is on the medium-energy side, seems housetrained and loves food/treats, making him easy to train. Make Pancake your morning, afternoon and evening BFF.
Come in to meet Pancake today at DeKalb County Animal Services 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30340. Our shelter is full. During the month of May, $25 Adoptions for all dogs over 25 lbs. Adopt and save a life.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Pancake and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Pancake please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Pancake goes to a good home.
To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.