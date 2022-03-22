Pet of the Week: Orpha

Orpha (ID# 49244996) - For such a petite pup, Orpha has the mightiest ears. And she's using them to listen to all of the wonderful things we have to say about her. Orpha is such a beautiful and unique dog. She is 2 years old and, while on the shy side, very gentle and sweet.
Our team has endless compliments about her leash-walking skills and top notch cuddles. We think this brindle beauty will make the best companion. Won't you come meet Orpha? Head over to DeKalb County Animal Services to learn more and to meet this sweet girl.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Orpha and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Orpha please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Orpha goes to a good home.
