Pet of the Week: Oogie

Oogie (ID# 49137119) - Not the Boogie man, just Oogie, who is a total dreamboat. This dapper 3-year-old is house trained and cute to boot. How would his besties describe him? Oogie is affectionate and curious, loves a good belly rub and is a lifelong learner; he is currently working on his "sit" skills. More than anything he enjoys a long walk and even longer cuddles. Come meet Oogie today at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Oogie and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Oogie please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Oogie goes to a good home.
