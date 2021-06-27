Meet Odin (ID# 47738060), a 7-year-old boy who enjoys entertaining himself by throwing toys in the air and catching them. This big puppy is always enthusiastic and sweet, and he will lean against you to be close. He also knows a few commands and he is house trained. If you want a handsome head-turner who is affectionate and goofy, Odin’s your guy. Come meet him today.
Don’t work from home alone; expand your family by four furry little feet, meet Odin and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Odin please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Odin goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend.
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile.
3. Click on the “Adopt Me” button to submit an adoption inquiry!
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
