Pet of the Week: Octavia

Octavia (ID# 49318983) - Octavia is a gorgeous, calm senior dog who is looking for a home where she can spend her glorious golden years. At 9 years old, Octavia enjoys leisurely walks and to gently nudge her way into your arms for more pets. She is house trained and curious about meeting other dogs. At this age, Octavia's vision is a little cloudy, but with some love and guidance she'll feel right at home. Meet Octavia at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices for more information.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Octavia please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165
