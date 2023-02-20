Pet of the Week: Oaklynn

Oaklynn (ID# 50734815) is 2 years old and quite playful. He does well with people and other pets, but he's especially fond of toys. A little shy at first, he becomes very affectionate once he gets to know you. Bring a toy and come meet your new best friend today. To foster or adopt Oaklynn drop by DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341 or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
"Free Adoptions in February" – Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Oaklynn and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Oaklynn please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Oaklynn goes to a good home.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them? To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Chamblee, GA 30341.