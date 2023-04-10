Pet of the Week: Naveena

Naveena (ID# 51896855) - Naveena is a young, pretty lady who likes to have fun. She was found on the street playing with kids and other dogs. Naveena is perky, friendly and wants so badly to be a lap dog. She loves running around with her adorable ears flopping all about. She's an all-around good girl patiently waiting for a family to call her own.
Meet Naveena today at Dekalb County Animal Services located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30340. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Naveena goes to a good home.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Naveena and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Naveena or if you have questions about adopting, fostering, volunteering or making a donation, please email us at adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165.