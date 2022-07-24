Pet of the Week: Muggs

Muggs (ID# 48934164) has the cutest mug around, if we do say so ourselves. One look at that adorable, wrinkly face and goofy smile, you can't help but fall in love. Muggs has great energy, loves his walks and is an all around friendly guy.
4 year-old Muggs is the pawfect medium size to bring home and cuddle up with. Meet Muggs today at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Muggs and have a loving friend forever. "NAME YOUR PRICE"; anyone adopting in July can choose their own adoption fee. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Muggs please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Muggs goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend.
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile.
3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry.
In light of new CDC guidelines, masks are now optional. We appreciate your commitment to saving our homeless animals.