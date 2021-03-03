Meet Maxie aka Pooh Bear! He is 1.5 years old, 55-60 lbs, loves long walks, knows basic obedience, likes other dogs and is the most affectionate and snuggly guy once he warms up to you. And he is smart. One of his fans told us, "Tonight he learned “place” in less than a minute, and I got a video because he makes me so proud. He truly is a joy to train and would make the most loyal best friend." He also knows how to sit, shake and touch.
Adopt your new best friend! Ask to meet Maxie and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include your new pet's spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. For more information about Maxie, please call 404 294-2165 or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Maxie goes to a good home. Hours: Mon-Fri; 11 a.m.-7pm / Sat-Sun; 11a.m.-6 p.m.
How to Adopt your new best friend. 1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search. 2. Click the pet’s profile. 3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry.
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.