Pet of the Week: Marsha

Marsha (ID# 49055857) is a dream dog. Everyone who meets her only has great things to say about this sweet and gorgeous young girl. 2-year-old Marsha is house trained, great on leash and has a brain even bigger than her heart. She's gone on recent weekend adventures with volunteer friends and loves basking on a sunny, restaurant patio as much as she loves curling up on the couch to watch a movie (Moana is her favorite).
Marsha's puppy-eyes will reel you in and she'll seal the deal with a gentle, but slobbery kiss. An absolute gem, don't wait to meet Marsha at DeKalb County Animal Services.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Marsha and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Marsha please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Marsha goes to a good home.
