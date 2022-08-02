Pet of the Week: Jiffy

Smooth like peanut butter, Jiffy (ID# 48423233) is one precious pup. If his golden eyes don't pull you in, his cute ears are sure to do the trick. He is a friendly and curious 2-year-old, who knows “sit” and was a good listener during his "pawparazzi" photo shoot. He hopes to see you in a Jiffy at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Jiffy and have a loving friend forever. "NAME YOUR PRICE ADOPTIONS." Adopt this July and choose your pet’s adoption fee. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Jiffy please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Jiffy goes to a good home.
