Pet of the Week: Jet

Meet Jet (ID# 29698161), and you will want to bring him home. When he looks at you with those soulful eyes, he’s pretty hard to resist. Jet is a calm and lovely playful boy who is very well behaved. He knows how to sit on command and seems to be housebroken too. Come meet this sweet guy today.
Don’t work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet. Meet Jet and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Jet please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Jet goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend.
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile.
3. Click on the “Adopt Me” button to submit an adoption inquiry.
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
