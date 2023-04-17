Pet of the Week: Jerry Waters

Jerry Waters (ID# 51527224) - Jerry Waters is a cool dude, and like a lot of cool dudes he likes to explore and generally make his own way. He's one of those pups who will want to get to know you first and foremost. Once that happens, he will be your best buddy forever. That's just who he is. Jerry loves toys and can be quite playful. He is smart and already knows several commands, so it should be easy to teach him new tricks.
Come to meet Jerry Waters today at DeKalb County Animal Services 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30340. Save a life and make a new friend.
Expand your family by 4 furry little feet; meet Jerry Waters and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Jerry Waters please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Jerry Waters goes to a good home.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them? To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.