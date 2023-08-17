Pet of the Week: Jehana

Jehana (ID# 52300663) is an adorable joy. Easy out of the kennel, easy to walk. Our photo team said, “She’s a cute low-rider and looks to be a fairly recent mama. Medium energy at best, very low-key and easy-going. She loved getting pets and giving kisses, just lay down on the concrete and wanted hugs and kisses. Adorable and would probably love being somebody’s couch potato.” Netflix anyone?
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Jehana and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Jehana stop in anytime or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Jehana goes to a good home.
The shelter is full. We need your help to make sure these pups get to live long and happy lives; foster or adopt to save a life and meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.