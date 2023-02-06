Pet of the Week: Janga

Janga (ID# 49442305) - Without a doubt, Janga is one handsome and smart 2-year-old pup. He's got golden fur with black accents on his face. He loves running around outdoors and appreciates a treat or two or three. As an Ozzie Albies sponsored pet, he's a big Braves fan who thoroughly enjoys playing catch.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Janga and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Janga please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Janga goes to a good home.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them? To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341.