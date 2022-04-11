Pet of the Week: Gallade

Gallade (ID# 49687749) - Meet handsome Gallade with a curly-Q tail and a unique, spotted coat. 3-year-old Gallade likes to show off his athletic-side when spending time with our team, especially when there’s treats involved. He's a real sweetheart and loves to shower people with kisses. Visit him at DeKalb County Animal Services.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Gallade and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Gallade please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Gallade goes to a good home.
