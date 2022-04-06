 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Dave

Snuggly Dave (ID# 45904855) wants to be your new best friend. Dave is loved by many at the shelter. He is an affectionate 7-year-old who loves to be petted and will lean into your legs for additional full body rubs. He's a sweetie. Dave sits nicely for treats and loves long leisurely strolls where he can sniff around and enjoy the fresh air. Come meet Dave today.

Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Dave and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Dave please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Dave goes to a good home.

How to Adopt your new best friend:

  1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
  2. Click the pet’s profile.
  3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry.

To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.