Pet of the Week: Dave

Snuggly Dave (ID# 45904855) wants to be your new best friend. Dave is loved by many at the shelter. He is an affectionate 7-year-old who loves to be petted and will lean into your legs for additional full body rubs. He's a sweetie. Dave sits nicely for treats and loves long leisurely strolls where he can sniff around and enjoy the fresh air. Come meet Dave today.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Dave and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Dave please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Dave goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend:
- Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
- Click the pet’s profile.
- Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry.
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.