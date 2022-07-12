Pet of the Week: Darby

Darling Darby (ID# 43293295) or Dashing Darby? Both describe this handsome pup. He's an enthusiastic boy who's never met a stranger. The volunteer photo team at the shelter even had this to say, "Darby wants to be a lap dog. He is very friendly and a real people's dog. He also loves treats and definitely seems house trained." Dash on down to meet 9-year-old Darby and make him your darling today. Darby is available to adopt or foster from DeKalb County Animal Services; Darby has a sponsored adoption fee. To learn more about him, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Darby and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Darby please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Darby goes to a good home.
