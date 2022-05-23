Pet of the Week: Camden

Meet Camden (ID# 48485384). This handsome pup will be the best friend you've ever had. He knows how to "shake" and "sit,” and will sometimes sit all the way back on his hind legs which is sure to give you a laugh. Not only that, Camden is an overall friendly, good-natured guy who enjoys treats, a little bit of play time and has the best smile.
He recently went out for the day and had a blast. He met lots of new friends and loved every minute of it. He got a bath and napped on a soft blanket with a toy too. His sweet, bubbly personality shined. He can't wait to find a family to smile at every day. Adopt Camden at DeKalb County Animal Services. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Camden and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Camden please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Camden goes to a good home.
