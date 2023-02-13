Pet of the Week: Battle

Battle (ID# 49994670) is a lover not a fighter, unless he's fighting for your attention! Sponsored by the Ozzie Albies Foundation, this 1-year-old is a treat-motivated guy who already knows "sit." No doubt he will easily learn new tricks and commands in a loving environment. Battle longs to find a forever home and someone to share all that life has to offer. Could it be you?
To learn more about Battle schedule a meet and greet with him or any of his friends by stopping by DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, Ga. 30341.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Battle and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Battle please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Battle goes to a good home.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them? To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, Ga. 30341.