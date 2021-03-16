Aphrodite (ID# 42084287) is a goddess who loves to run zoomies around the kennel yard and would be thrilled to have a family with some big kids to play with. She loves to play with toys and enjoys playing tug of war. She is also a terrific snuggler who makes good eye contact and will love you to the moon and back if you show her some attention and affection. Aphrodite is fully house trained, crate trained and dog friendly. She knows several basic commands. To meet Aphrodite, please email adoption@lifelineanimal.org.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Aphrodite please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Aphrodite goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend. 1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search. 2. Click the pet’s profile. 3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry!
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
