Perimeter Marketplace welcomes new Publix

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody residents have a new place to shop for groceries this year.
A new Publix location in Perimeter Marketplace opened Jan. 26 at 500 Ashwood Parkway. In addition to its grocery selection and pharmacy, the store offers money order sales, money transfers, check cashing and recycling services. It also offers grocery delivery straight to customers’ homes.
Store hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
— Jake Drukman