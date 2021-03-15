DUNWOODY, Ga. — In a split vote, the Dunwoody City Council has given approval for zoning changes and special conditions that will allow plans for a major mixed-use development to move forward.
The council voted 4-3 at its March 8 meeting to allow a property at 84 Perimeter Center East to be rezoned from C-1 Conditional (commercial) to PC-2 (Perimeter Center District). In addition, the council voted for several modifications to special land use permits that address more than 20 conditions, including the elimination of minimum setbacks and a reduction of the impervious coverage of the land.
John DiGiovanni, registered agent for JSJ Perimeter LLC, said plans call for developing the property with 225 over-55 apartments, a parking garage and more than 40,000 square-feet of retail. The council decision included several compromises, including the relocation of a pool from the front of the building to the rooftop.
Council Members John Heneghan, Jim Riticher and Pam Tallmadge, along with Mayor Lynn Deutsch, voted for the rezoning. Council members Joe Seconder, Tom Lambert and Stacey Harris opposed the measure.
The council spent more than an hour discussing and implementing amendments to the special conditions, including wording that will ensure that the current and subsequent owners of the development adhere to the age restrictions put in place by the special land use permits.
Last month, the Dunwoody Development Authority approved an inducement resolution that will allow an estimated tax break of about $7 million. The council discussed whether or not the inducements could be taken away if the conditions spelled out in the land use permits were found to be in violation.
In addition, the council voted that the land disturbance permit must be issued within two years of zoning approval, or the land will revert back to its original zoning.
After the vote, DiGiovanni thanked the council for its support.
“We will deliver you a quality, first-class development,” he said.
Also at the March 8 meeting, the council deferred discussion of a charter amendment memo submitted by the Dunwoody Charter Commission after some confusion arose about the meeting notes and the final memo submitted to the council.
“Some of this doesn’t match what was in the report,” Deutsch said. “Let’s defer to get this cleared up.”
