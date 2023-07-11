Pedestrian, bicycle upgrades planned on Happy Hollow Road

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Public Works department announced plans June 26 to expand sidewalks and add bicycle lanes on Happy Hollow Road.
The proposed pedestrian and bicycle improvements are set for a section between Peeler Road and Dunwoody Club Drive.
In that strip of road, the city proposes a 6-foot sidewalk that would be separated from vehicles with a buffer ranging from 2 to 4-feet-wide. For more than half the project length, the existing pavement is enough to add on 4-foot bike lanes by reducing travel lanes to 10 feet across.
In other areas, the pavement would be widened on the west side of the road.
“Pedestrian safety and connectivity have always been priorities for the city of Dunwoody,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
The city has completed more than 14 miles of sidewalks so far, and Smith said the next goal is to make Happy Hollow Road a “complete street” by filling in sidewalk gaps.
While the city has proposed a plan for improvements, the project is currently only funded for design. The five-year capital budget for Dunwoody, which runs through 2027, has not allocated any construction funding for the project.
The city said once funding is available the project will likely be broken up into multiple phases.
Residents can provide feedback on the pedestrian and bicycle improvement plan through the city’s website before Friday, July 28.