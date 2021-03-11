DUNWOODY, Ga. – A group of parents are making their own plans to stage a celebration for the Dunwoody High School Class of 2021.
The parents are raising money with the help of a major benefactor, Atlanta-based Insight Global.
The group, Grad Cats 2021, consists of about 100 parents and launched a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/gradcats-2021) to raise the approximately $32,000 needed to rent the Ameris Ampitheater in Alpharetta on May 19. The facility, which normally seats 12,000, will easily accommodate social distancing protocols for the 3,000 people who are expected to attend.
COVID protocols will be put into place to ensure a safe event, according to the Grad Cats organizers.
Dunwoody High School’s graduating class numbers about 500. The school had about 2,100 students enrolled in 2019, according to the latest statistics on the DeKalb County Schools website.
The group emphasizes that this does not replace DeKalb County’s graduation ceremony for Dunwoody High School, which is scheduled for May 24 at Hallford Stadium.
The group announced on February 26 that the fundraising goal had been met.
“A huge thank you to everyone who donated! We will keep this Go Fund Me open and continue to collect funds for our event — additional funds will be used for things such as a photographer, awards/certificates, stage decor, etc.,” organizers posted.
As of March 4, the group had raised $32,850 gathered from 170 donors, most of them anonymous pledges.
The largest contribution, however, was $10,000 from Insight Global, an Atlanta-based staffing company with its headquarters on Hammond Drive.
Although the evening has not been completely planned out, organizers hope to include recognition of achievements, music, drama, speakers chosen by the students, a slideshow featuring the graduates in kindergarten and today, and other opportunities to celebrate this year’s graduates.
The event is optional for students and families, and is intended to be similar to a baccalaureate, rather than a graduation, according to the Go Fund Me Page, “focusing on what’s great honorable and special about this group of kids and this particular class.”
A representative from Insight Global did not respond to a request for comment from the Crier.
The school is to begin a phased return to the classroom this week.
