Dunwoody

Notice of Public Hearing

The  City  of  Dunwoody  Mayor  and  City  Council  will  meet  on  Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall,  which  is  located  at  4800  Ashford  Dunwoody  Road,  Dunwoody,  GA  30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:

Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27 to create material standards for residential driveways and related purposes.

  The  City  of  Dunwoody  Planning  Commission  will  meet  on  Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall,  which  is  located  at  4800  Ashford  Dunwoody  Road,  Dunwoody,  GA  30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:

RZ  22-02  &  SLUP  22-02:  The  applicant,  Grubb  Properties,  seeks  to  amend the conditions of zoning, associated with case RZ 18-02 and SLUP 18-02, at 41, 47, & 53 Perimeter Center E, zoned PC-2c. Additionally, the applicant  seeks  a  Special  Land  Use  Permit  to  allow  a  rental  multi-unit  building and requests relief from Sec. 27-98. 

The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:

ZBA  22-12,  5222  Davantry  Drive:  Variance  from  Sec.  27-58  to  allow  encroachment into the front setback for a carport addition. ZBA 22-13, 1493 Valley View Road: Variance from Sec. 27-58 to allow encroachment into the rear setback for a home addition.

Should  you  have  any  questions  or  comments,  or  would  like  to  view  the  application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community  Development  Department  at  678-382-6800.  Members  of  the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance  of  the  Public  Hearing  if  they  have  questions  or  are  unfamiliar  with  the  process.  The  staff  is  available  to  answer  questions,  discuss  the  decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.