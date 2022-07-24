Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Dunwoody Mayor and City Council will meet on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27 to create material standards for residential driveways and related purposes.
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
RZ 22-02 & SLUP 22-02: The applicant, Grubb Properties, seeks to amend the conditions of zoning, associated with case RZ 18-02 and SLUP 18-02, at 41, 47, & 53 Perimeter Center E, zoned PC-2c. Additionally, the applicant seeks a Special Land Use Permit to allow a rental multi-unit building and requests relief from Sec. 27-98.
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 22-12, 5222 Davantry Drive: Variance from Sec. 27-58 to allow encroachment into the front setback for a carport addition. ZBA 22-13, 1493 Valley View Road: Variance from Sec. 27-58 to allow encroachment into the rear setback for a home addition.
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.