Nonprofit builds on memory of slain yoga instructor

DUNWOODY, Ga. – Observing her mantra of “only love can conquer hate,” community members gathered at the Dunwoody Nature Center Nov. 2 to commemorate the 3-year anniversary of the death of resident and yoga instructor Maura Binkley.

Binkley, a Florida State University student who grew up in the Dunwoody Station subdivision, was shot and killed by a gunman at a Tallahassee hot yoga studio. Another woman, Nancy Van Vessem, 61, an FSU professor, was also killed. Six women were shot that night and a man was pistol-whipped before the gunman, Scott Paul Beierle, 39, killed himself. The mass shooting was classified later as misogynist terrorism by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism.

Binkley’s death spurred her parents, Jeff and Margaret, to form the nonprofit Maura’s Voice Research Fund that supports reducing violence and researching the complex causes and effects of firearm violence.

According to its annual report, the nonprofit uses new approaches to forensic evaluation, management, treatment, and prevention strategies to gun violence.

The anniversary event was sponsored by Whitney Bolle of the Dunwoody Station Women’s Club, along with the Binkley family.

Susan Mitchell, who attended the event, said the night was a powerful reminder of the organization’s mantra that love must prevail over hate.

“Her memory is a blessing, and it was a privilege to practice yoga in her honor,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to advance the important work of Maura’s Voice in any way I can.”

Jeff Binkley thanked the crowd and spoke about the nonprofit’s mission.

“We have appreciated the love and support that we have received from our neighborhood ever since Nov. 2, 2018,” he said. “Whether it has been emotional or financial, this community has been incredible.”

Binkley said Maura’s Voice Research Fund focuses on three areas:

• To increase awareness about violent acts in the United States in various settings, including schools, movie theatres and fitness facilities;

• To support research about the impact on the public safety in order to uncover workable solutions to this kind of violence;

• To create steps for individuals and institutions to build a safer future for generations to come.

“Our efforts are focused on stopping the intersection of hate and violence against women and children in a focused manner,” Binkley said. “This man had a long history of violence against women, and was known by authorities for a violent, misogynistic behavior in person and online.”

Beierle, according to news reports, had been banned from the army, fired from a stint of substitute teaching positions because of inappropriate behavior, and investigated for groping incidents involving FSU women. However, Binkley said, no attempts were made to identify Beierle as an immediate threat to society.

“He was red-flagged, but there were no attempts to remove guns from his possession, or other steps that could have been taken to prevent this from happening,” Binkley said. “That is one of the focuses of Maura’s Voice – to put the research out there that would support policy decisions.”

Binkley acknowledges that identifying misogynistic behavior is complex, but he believes that Maura’s Voice has taken steps to begin the conversation.

“We are not trying to cover every base, but we are picking areas that mean the most,” he said.