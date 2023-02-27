Nominate a hero for Dunwoody’s Sustainability Hero Awards

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Once again, it’s time to nominate exemplary Dunwoody citizens for the 2022 Sustainability Hero Awards program.
Presented by the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee, the Sustainability Hero Award program has honored individuals and organizations for their dedication, service and leadership since 2012. Nominations for the award are now open and will be accepted until March 6.
“The nomination process helps us learn and share more about local individuals and groups going above and beyond to protect our natural resources and improve our community,” Nathan Sparks, chair of Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee said. “This program can also inspire others to start their own sustainable practices.”
Interested residents, nonprofits and businesses can make a nomination by visiting www.dunwoodyga.gov and searching, “Sustainability Hero.”
Nominated individuals must be Dunwoody residents, a business licensed with the city, or have “clear ties to sustainable initiatives in Dunwoody,” officials said. Winners of the award will be announced by the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee in April.