Noise concerns aired over Marcus Center expansion

DUNWOODY, Ga. — After a series of public meetings and new noise mitigation efforts, Dunwoody officials seem to be nearing an agreement with the Marcus Jewish Community Center over plans to install new facilities at the recreation center on Tilly Mill Road.

Community center representatives and Dunwoody residents addressed the Dunwoody City Council May 8 over the proposed construction of 12 new pickleball courts and a multi-purpose court on the facility’s eastern grounds.

Kathy Zickert, an attorney with Smith, Gambrell and Russell representing the Marcus Jewish Community Center, said they intend to add four new open-air pickleball courts to the recreation center and eight covered courts, as well as a viewing platform on a nearby existing building.

Dunwoody Senior Planner Madalyn Smith said that since the project received conditional approval from the Dunwoody Planning Commission in April, the neighborhood recreation club has tweaked its plans to include new noise control efforts, which was the main community concern.

Other improvements include minor upgrades to the center’s west parking lots and pool area.

A noise study reportedly showed the neighbors closest to the proposed expansion would be impacted by noise from the new pickleball courts and proposed adding several sound barrier options to the project.

“One is fencing that directly surrounds the courts, and then the other option is fencing along the setback line,” she said. “Both options, again according to the sound consultant, are appropriate and do a good job of attenuating noise from the pickleball courts.”

The project would be bound to those options, but with those noise abatement strategies, city staff recommended approval of the proposal.

“Provided they're providing these noise abatement strategies, we don't anticipate any adverse impacts,” she said.

Council shares thoughts

Zickert said they were happy to make the changes after hearing feedback from the community. Additionally, she said they will ensure effects from light and traffic are also mitigated.

Dunwoody City councilmembers still had questions about how the noise mitigation would work and whether it would be effective.

“If what they're installing is not effective, we essentially have no recourse to remedy to mitigate that,” Councilman Tom Lambert said. “So, if there's a way to do that, that would make me feel a lot more comfortable, but otherwise I’m pretty happy with what they proposed.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said that beyond this specific proposal, the Marcus Jewish Community Center must have a method to address noise complaints made by neighbors, especially considering the community center’s highly popular summer camp program, which has allegedly drawn neighbors’ ire for years.

Deutsch asked community center representatives to commit to using the quietest pickleball equipment possible and to work out a system of managing neighbors’ noise concerns, as they arise.

“The JCC is a tremendous asset to Dunwoody … but you're not always the best neighbor,” she said. “Obviously, I'm not asking you to be quiet all the time. I'm just asking you to try your hardest and your darndest to be a good neighbor all the time.”

No decision was made on the proposal, but Deutsch said it will return at a council meeting in several weeks.

Park name approved

At the meeting, the Dunwoody City Council also approved an official name for the city’s future park on Vermack Road.

Out of a list of eight, City Council voted to name the 9.3-acre park, “Homecoming Park,” after the route that Dunwoody High School’s homecoming parade takes through the city.

“I really like Homecoming Park, because to me it's a park that is inviting to everyone,” Councilwoman Stacey Harris said. “It's simple. It's homecoming, it's warming. It's welcoming. It's where that homecoming parade goes.”

Councilmembers also considered naming the future park on Roberts Drive, but ultimately voted down the most popular name choice, “Old Buck Park,” which would have been named for a train that once went through the area.

“Dunwoody residents back in the 1800s used that train regularly to get into Atlanta to sell their goods. Teddy Roosevelt rode it right through Dunwoody in 1905,” Lambert said. “I think that name has a lot of ties not only to the history of Dunwoody but also specifically to that area.”

A motion to approve the name failed after Mayor Deutsch pointed out that the word “Buck” could easily be changed to an expletive if vandals were to replace one letter.

“I'm not meaning to make a crack up,” she said. “Do you know what's going to happen to the sign when we put it up? What's going to happen to that “B”?

City staff will have four more weeks to consider naming the park on Roberts Drive and it will be placed back on the council’s meeting agenda.

“Just remember the sign. Maybe there's time to find something else historical,” Deutsch said.