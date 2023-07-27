New superintendent sworn in for DeKalb County Schools

DECATUR, Ga. — New DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton took the oath of office June 29.
Horton expressed his enthusiasm about beginning his tenure following the ceremony at the DeKalb County Superior Courthouse.
“I am thrilled to embark on this journey as the new superintendent of DeKalb County Schools,” Horton said. “My family and I are excited to move into the county and become part of this remarkable community. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead this team of dedicated educators, administrators and staff as we serve the families who are entrusting their children’s education to us."
Horton provided a preview of his transformative vision for the district, centered around the concept of "Elevating Excellence" for everyone. At its core, the strategy reinvigorates all county schools to become places where students are more inspired to explore their full potential while staff members are empowered to make engaging connections. By creating learning environments that encourage innovation and nurture academic, social and emotional growth, Horton said he is committed to leveraging the District's strengths and identifying areas for advancement.
"Throughout my career, the emphasis has been on equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving world," Horton said. "We must be hyper-focused on creating educational experiences beyond traditional boundaries and pathways. This includes being intentional about infusing critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity into our teaching.”
Horton encouraged the community to join him on a journey of transformation and progress.
“We cannot do this alone,” Horton said. “We’ll ramp up our efforts to establish meaningful collaborations with our students, families and community partners. Together, we will proudly graduate scholars who are well prepared to pursue their versions of the American Dream."