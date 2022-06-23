New concept restaurant to open at Village Dunwoody this fall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — DASH Hospitality Concepts has announced plans to open Morty’s Meat & Supply in The Village Dunwoody late this fall.
The restaurant will join Bar{n} booze {n} bites and The Funwoody Food Truck as the third of five concepts located in central entertainment district.
The Village Dunwoody and its restaurants are the vision of David Abes, hospitality veteran and owner of Dash Hospitality Concepts. The revitalization project began in 2020.
Culinary Director, Chef Nick Leahy said he expects Morty’s Meat & Supply to be a modern take on the meat and three experiences in a comfortable setting, serving top-quality smoked meats, a large variety of classic and healthier sides and an eclectic “sauce station.” The expansive bar will feature 24 taps with a mix of craft beers, wine and cocktails on draft, curated by Beverage Director Phil Handley.
“We are excited to open our North “Meats” South concept to the Dunwoody neighborhood, bringing a wide variety from our smoker and kitchen,” Abes said. “It’s not just meat smoked to perfection, but also seafood, veggies, and lots of healthy sides and salads from local farmers.”
Open daily, Morty’s will also feature a “grab and go” section for making light work for family dinners and convenient for workers in the surrounding perimeter area. It will offer full-service catering, as well as hosting on-site events. Uniquely designed by John Boggs of Phase 5 Creative, the 60-seat restaurant will seamlessly transition to outdoor dining, live entertainment, and big screen via garage doors from the bar.
Morty’s Meat & Supply is at 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
For more information, visit thevillagedunwoody.com.