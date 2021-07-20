Nall announces bid for Dunwoody City Council seat

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Former Dunwoody City Council member Terry Nall has announced he will seek the council’s District 1 Post council seat this November.

Nall, a certified public accountant, said he thinks his financial and business experience will help rebuild the city’s finances after the turmoil of the pandemic.

“Dunwoody has grown in popularity due to our prior investments in high-quality amenities and always with fiscal responsibility,” he said. “The pandemic downturn impacted city finances, so we now need experienced leadership to build a sustainable path to protect our reputation as the best place to live, work and play.”

Dunwoody is a community hungry for expanded parks, trails, connectivity, safety and a refresh of Dunwoody Village, he said.

Nall said his priorities include:

• Establishing the long-awaited “Town Green” in Dunwoody Village to make the Village a memory-making destination.

• Drafting a sustainable funding plan to support parks programs, parks maintenance, capital improvements, including Dunwoody Nature Center and Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center.

• Accelerating connectivity projects of trails and sidewalks to fill gaps at a faster pace, especially for safety along heavily traveled roads, such as District 1’s Dunwoody Club Drive and school routes due to the relocation of Austin Elementary School.

• Increasing public safety by stepping up the retention and recruitment efforts for Dunwoody Police with funding and support.

Nall is a Founding Donor, board member, and president of Dunwoody Police Foundation, an active member of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association Board, and an active Scout leader.

He and his family are long-time members of Saint Luke's Presbyterian Church, and he is a Presbyterian elder and deacon. Residents of Dunwoody since 1998, Terry and Donna's children attended the Austin Elementary, Peachtree Charter Middle and Dunwoody High School.