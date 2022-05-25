Mount Vernon Road next up for share-use path improvements

DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody is continuing its longtime commitment to share the road.
The shared-use path concept has been a part of Dunwoody’s infrastructure improvements for well over a decade. Making roadways accessible to pedestrians, joggers, individuals in wheelchairs, skaters and bikers, shared-use paths are a part of a multi-model transportation system helping to relieve roadway traffic congestion.
Currently in the early stage of design, Mount Vernon Road, from Corners Drive to Gramercy Court, is the latest roadway that will undergo street improvements creating a more walkable and bike suitable path for the area.
In 2017, Dunwoody partnered with the cities of Brookhaven and Sandy Springs on the Last Mile Connectivity Study that addressed the city’s arterials connectivity, transit and safety concerns. Mount Vernon Road was cited in the study and in the city’s Pedestrian Safety Plan 2014.
“Providing safe accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists has always been a priority for the City of Dunwoody,” Public Works Director Michael Smith said. “Since its incorporation, the city has been able to add over 12 miles of on-street bike lane, mostly through relatively inexpensive retrofits on existing streets. More recently, the city is focusing on opportunities for shared-use paths that are separated from the roadway with the goal of providing a facility that cyclists of all abilities feel comfortable using.”
As proposed, “the section of Mount Vernon Road, that is currently being designed, is a good fit for a shared-use path due to the relatively few number of driveways and side streets,” Smith said. The area also has ample right-of-way and relatively flat terrain suited for the concept.
Improvements to the road will include a 12-foot-wide concrete path with a 3 to 5-foot wide landscape buffer on the north side of Mount Vernon Road, adding bicycle lanes, and a 5-foot sidewalk on the south side. The center lane varies in usage from a left turn lane, landscaped island, two-way left turn lane, and two pedestrian refuge islands for street crossings.
“The conceptual design was developed based on public input in 2020,” Smith said.
Meetings will also be held with local residents impacted by the project in the future.
Smith finds that the biggest challenges to most city projects is working within the boundaries of the right-of-way bordering on established properties, working around numerous utility lines and other existing infrastructure.
Funded through Special Local Option Sale Tax (SPLOST), the estimated construction cost for the project is $2.5 million. The final design phase begins this year and is scheduled for completion in 2023. Construction funding is presently programmed in the city’s 2026 capital budget.