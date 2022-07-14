Millage rate increase first in Dunwoody history

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved the city’s first property tax increase in its 14-year history July 11 to help address a looming $2 million budget deficit.

The increase from 2.74 to 3.04 mills was approved by a 5-0 vote and is expected to generate about $1.1 million in new revenue. The additional money will target operational expenses and help fund salary increases for city employees and police officers.

Dunwoody Human Resources Director Nicole Stojka said in a July 11 memo that salary increases will cost $398,000.

Police officer pay will increase 6 percent, along with an increase to the pay scale by 6 percent to maintain equity between new hires and existing officers. City employees will receive a 4 percent salary increase with a 6 percent increase in salary ranges. The additional pay is effective June 30 and will be reflected in the next pay cycle.

Since inception some Dunwoody homeowners have not paid any additional city property taxes, leaving the government hamstrung to meet a rising demand for amenities, especially park developments.

“There is no citizen of Dunwoody in a homesteaded property that has ever seen a city tax increase in any year since incorporation,” Assistant City Manager J. Jay Vinicki said. “If you were paying $251 in 2008, you are paying $251 today.”

Even with the increase, Dunwoody still has the lowest combined tax rate in DeKalb County, Vinicki said.

Some homeowners leverage a homestead exemption to lower their millage rate by one point. They may also take advantage of an assessed county property value freeze. Combining the reductions means some residents pay less than one mill in taxes.

City estimates show that with the tax rate increase homeowners will see a tax bump of between $33 and $69 a year for homes valued between $400,000 to $600,000.

For a newly purchased home valued at $500,000, the increase will be about $57 a year.

The city held three public hearings over the past two months to discuss increasing the millage rate, receiving a mix of public input.

“I am here to encourage you to go ahead and raise the millage rate,” former Dunwoody City Council member Robert Wittenstein said at the July 11 morning public hearing. “But I am also going to suggest something that you already know (that) the real crux of the problem here is the assessment freeze for residential properties."

Wittenstein recommended the council contact the state Legislature to sunset the provision over the next five years.

Hazel Segall, a resident since 1994, said parks and recreation had enhanced her life and made Dunwoody a better place for visitors.

“I don’t like taxes being raised, however I do like what the City Council has done with the money,” Segall said. “I have been privy to see parks and recreation and how hard they work and what they’ve done.”

Another resident saw the increase as fruitful.

“I do believe you have to pay to play, and I enjoy all the amenities in Dunwoody,” longtime resident Sue Ellis said.

Opponents to the tax increase had their say, too.

“Taxes should not be raised in this record inflationary period,” 30-year resident Brent Allen said. “The city should be tightening its belt instead of adding to its wishlist.”

Resident Carrie Smith said her property value increased by $200,000 last year, and the city would receive more revenue as a result.

“I just think the taxes are too high, and you don’t need to raise the rates because you are hurting people, especially older people who are on fixed incomes,” Smith said. “I don’t know why you’d want to hurt your neighbors by doing that.”

City Councilman Tom Lambert said tremendous work had gone into considering the tax rate hike.

“This is something that has been on the table for years,” Lambert said. “We have put this off as long as we can and have tried to be sensitive to the situations of our families and homeowners in the city and not raise taxes at all if possible.”

Lambert said he paid less in city taxes for police, parks and paving than for weekly DeKalb County trash collection.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch stressed the difficult environment the city is in regarding police pay. The city has already been outflanked by 20 percent pay increases in Roswell and Alpharetta.

“If we want to have our own police department and to be competitive in recruiting, we have to be competitive, because salaries matter,” Deutsch said.

The mayor said the city must be transparent and cover the cost of services residents want.

“My job is to provide services today, but to build a community for the future,” Deutsch said.