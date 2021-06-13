DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Peachford Hospital for reports that a patient bit a nurse and caused $2,000 in damages May 28.
Darrell Wilkins, 29, of Marietta, was arrested and charged with battery and criminal damage to property.
According to police, Wilkins was about to be discharged from the behavioral health center along Peachford Road when he allegedly bit the nurse.
The victim was taken to Northside Hospital to be treated. Police questioned the nurse May 29. She said Wilkins used a metal pole to damage a camera in his room. He tried to damage another camera in the nursing station.
When the victim tried to calm him, Wilkins threated to hit her with the pole and other patients tackled him. As the nurse was checking to make sure Wilkins was not injured, she said he bit her left pinky finger.
