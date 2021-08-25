DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City Council was scheduled to consider a proposal Aug. 23 to appoint Villard “Ardy” Bastien to fill the unexpired term of Councilwoman Pam Tallmadge.
Tallmadge resigned her seat July 15 after accepting an offer on her Dunwoody home and moving to Woodstock. She had earlier announced she would not be seeking re-election in November.
Bastien, an attorney at the Law Offices of Villard Bastien LLC, has said he does not plan to seek the District 1 seat this fall and will serve until his replacement is elected. Former Councilman Terry Nall and newcomer Catherine Lautenbacher have qualified for the vacant District 1 seat.
Bastien mainly represents individuals who are injured or who have died as a result of negligence or malpractice by individuals or corporations. But when he’s not practicing law, Bastien commits a lot of his time to serving the community.
Bastien is a longtime member and former chairman of the Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals, member and past president of the Rotary Club of Dunwoody, and member of the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.
He has also served as a board member and is a current member of Leadership Sandy Springs and is a current secretary to the board of the Community Assistance Center of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody.
DeKalb County Judge Stacey Hydrick was set to administer the Oath of Office to Bastien.
