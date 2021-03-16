DUNWOODY, Ga. — The All Saints St. Vincent de Paul Food Drive will be held the weekend of March 20-21, 2021. The Spring Food Drive helps replenish the food pantry that serves Dunwoody and the surrounding area.
All food items are appreciated, but the greatest need is canned meat, canned pasta and peanut butter and jelly, according to event organizers. For a complete listing of items, connect to the All Saints webpage, allsaintsdunwoody.org. Vincentian volunteers have organized to provide a safe environment to drop off food donations by coordinating a convenient and safe drive thru drop off at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road., Dunwoody.
Those wishing to donate can enter All Saints and continue to the lower drive.
Hours of operation are:
- Saturday March 20 from 2 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 21 from 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
Vincentian volunteers will be wearing masks as you approach the food donation station. There is no need to exit your vehicle, Vincentian volunteers will remove the donated items from your vehicle’s trunk.
