LifeLine Animal Project launches adoption drive

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta animal shelters continue to take in high numbers of pets daily, LifeLine Animal Project is offering low-cost adoptions in an effort to find homes for 500 mostly medium and large-sized dogs and 50 cats by Aug. 31.
Fulton County Animal Services, managed by LifeLine, reported early this month it has 376 dogs in a shelter built in 1978 to house roughly 80 animals. Seasonal increases in animal intake, coupled with a staggering decrease in animal adoptions, have spurred unprecedented overcrowding. Some of LifeLine’s larger, older dogs have been housed in the shelters for years.
In honor of LifeLine’s 20th anniversary, families can adopt a new pet for $20 at all LifeLine shelters through August. The price includes all vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip fees valued at $250. LifeLine will also be giving away $20 PetSmart gift cards, gift bags and other promotional items during the month-long campaign.
To view animals available for adoption and for directions to the shelter and shelter hours, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org.