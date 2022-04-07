Lemonade Days to reclaim Dunwoody spring

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody signature event Lemonade Days will return to Brook Run Park April 20, marking the festival’s 22nd year in the city.

The five-day, free-entry festival will feature carnival rides, games, food trucks, artists, a petting zoo and the crowd favorite Dunwoody Idol, among other activities.

More than 30,000 visitors are expected at Brook Run Park over the course of the festival, Lemonade Days Director Hope Follmer said.

Traditionally held in the spring, last year’s festival was postponed until August due to COVID-19 spread. In 2020, Lemonade Days was cancelled altogether for the same reason.

“I think this year is going to be a really special year because the world is different than it was two years ago,” Follmer said. “I think that people are going to be very excited to get back, to be outdoors and back to a fun family festival that feel safe and comfortable attending. Maybe they’re going to see and run into those folks that they haven’t seen in a long time because the world has been different.”

Now in its third decade, the annual event has become generational, Follmer said.

“There’s kids that grew up going to Lemonade Days who now take their children to Lemonade Days, and I think that’s really cool,” Follmer said.

The first Lemonade Days festival in 1999 sought to raise money for and honor victims of a tornado that ripped through the Dunwoody community the year prior. The next year, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, which hosts the event, named it Lemonade Days, evolving from the phrase, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Now the festival serves as the only annual fundraising event for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, but money raised over the five-days also benefits other community organizations, Follmer said.

The money St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church raises from providing parking to visitors during the festival, Follmer said, funds their summer youth mission trips.

“It’s a beautiful collaboration and partnership… and it’s just a great event that could not be put on were it not for everybody in Dunwoody in some way being a part of it,” Follmer said. “We’re putting on a festival, we’re generating money that we need for the DPT, but in essence we’re helping others too. So, it’s a great circle.”

The festival will run April 20-24, 2022, with the following hours of operation:

• April 20-22, 4-10 p.m.

• April 23, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• April 24, 12-6 p.m.

Wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $20 on Family Nights (Wednesday and Thursday) and for $25 Friday through Sunday. Individual ride tickets are $1.25.

For more information on Lemonade Days, visit dunwoodylemonadedays.org. Weather updates will be provided on Twitter @Lemonadedays.