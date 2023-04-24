Lemonade Days returns for 23rd year

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Lemonade Days returned to Dunwoody for the 23rd year, offering food, rides, entertainment, and yes, ice-cold lemonade to thousands of participants from throughout the area.

Held from April 19 to 23 at Brook Run Park and hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, this year’s festival was one of the best yet, officials said, with perfect weather, staggering attendance levels, and plenty of fun for the entire community.

“I just love the families, the strollers, the diversity, the old and the young, everything,” Post 4 Dunwoody Councilwoman Stacey Harris said from a booth on the festival midway April 22. “You put it on the calendar. It's a tradition.”

Launched in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Dunwoody in 1998, the five-day Lemonade Days festival now funds all the work done in the community by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, from preserving historic properties and holding historical events to championing the causes that make Dunwoody great today.

“The mission of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust is to preserve the past, celebrate the present and build for the future,” said Hope Follmer, Dunwoody Preservation Trust director of community events.

From humble beginnings as a small festival at the historic Cheek-Spruill Farmhouse, Follmer said the gala has grown into one of Dunwoody’s premier spring celebrations, sprawling throughout Brook Run Park and drawing thousands each day.

Unlike most other festivals and fairs, Lemonade Days is mostly hidden from a wider regional view in the shady and secluded neighborhood park, but two decades of word of mouth and great press have made it a favorite in the community.

“We shouldn’t be as successful as we are,” Follmer said. “But we're successful because the citizens in Dunwoody support us.”

To pull off the festival, Follmer said the Dunwoody Preservation Trust relies on nearly 150 volunteers and partnerships with the City of Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Police Department, Peachtree Middle School, and other local businesses and nonprofits.

“We're also successful because it's a partnership on so many levels,” she said.

City officials like Harris and fellow City Councilman Joe Seconder said partnering for the yearly celebration makes sense because time and time again people come to Dunwoody for quality of life, and events like Lemonade Days only reinforce the idea.

Seconder said a recent city community survey showed that new residents resoundingly love and support Dunwoody’s fun events and park spaces.

“They just expect to see a lovely place like Brook Run Park and all these great amenities,” he said.

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers enjoyed clear blue skies and temperate weather, which doesn’t always happen, Follmer said, recounting years when the festival was threatened by dangerous storms.

This year, the weather couldn’t have been better, she said.

“It's all about the weather,” she said. “Like we could do everything, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, it’s all for nothing.”

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust maintains several historic properties including the Cheek-Spruill House, the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, and three historic cemeteries in the city. In the fall, it hosts Apple Cider Days, a celebration of pioneer history at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm.

But all of these efforts would be out of reach without Dunwoody residents’ support at Lemonade Days, Dunwoody Preservation Trust Executive Director Noelle Ross said.

“This keeps our organization going and able to run our programming and do our preservation efforts,” Ross said.

Funds from this year’s Lemonade Days will go toward opening a history museum in the city. More details about the project will be announced soon, she said.

For more information about the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, visit dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.