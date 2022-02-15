Lemonade Days is back in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Preservation Trust will hold its 22nd Lemonade Days Festival, a five-day event in April at Brook Run Park.
This marks the 24th anniversary of the 1998 tornado that tragically destroyed entire Dunwoody neighborhoods and led to the first Lemonade Days, held as a relief effort for affected families. It has since grown into a five-day festival with something for everyone to enjoy. Historically, the event has attracted more than 30,000 people.
This year's Lemonade Days will feature more full-scale carnival rides, food-and-beverage vendors including Sharon's Diner, a Country Store of multiple craft vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo and the Dunwoody Idol contest.
The Lemonade Days Festival is the only fundraiser of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, with profits going to the continued rehabilitation and maintenance of the historic 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm, as well as numerous community events, educational programs for children and adults and Dunwoody's only history camp for kids.
The festival will run April 20-24, 2022, with the following hours of operation:
April 20-22, 4-10 p.m.
April 23, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
April 24, 12-6 p.m.
Wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $20 on Family Nights (Wednesday and Thursday) and $25 (Friday - Sunday). Single tickets may be purchased for $1.25. Brook Run Park is at 4770 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.
For more information about Lemonade Days, please visit dunwoodylemonadedays.org. Weather updates will be provided on Twitter @Lemonadedays.
