Lemonade Days Festival rescheduled for August

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Preservation Trust will host its annual Lemonade Days Festival fundraiser event at Brook Run Park from August 18 to 22. Due to the pandemic, the April event was moved back to late summer for the health and safety of attendees. The event has been rebranded as a “back to school bash.”

“As we have seen increased vaccinations reduce the number of cases, and now with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, we felt that it would be safe to hold the festival safely for crowds,” event director Hope Follmer said. “April was too soon, but we wanted to host it in 2021 if we could and decided August would be a good time as kids were starting back to school.”

The five-day event has been an annual city staple since 1999. It has become a major fundraiser for the purchase and donation of trees to "Replant the Dunwoody Forest," established following the 1998 tornado. The festival was recently voted as Dunwoody’s Favorite Special Event and brings in around 80,000 visitors annually to the park.

“Whether it is to enjoy the awesome carnival rides, savor the amazing food selections, shop the Country Store, stop at our sponsor booths, let your children enjoy the petting zoo or take in the Dunwoody Idol competition, there is something for everyone no matter what the age,” Follmer said.

Families and residents can expect to enjoy the usual five days with a few additions to the festival, including Wednesday and Thursday Family Nights with $20 wrist bands and a Friday Night Battle of The Dad Bands. The DPT plans to abide by any CDC, state or city COVID regulations in place at the time of the event.

“I feel that it is our community's county fair, and the event has become a tradition to attend that most folks don't want to miss,” Follmer said. “It is an annual event that I have heard people who have grown up attending now bring their children to.”