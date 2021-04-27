DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody resident Ladd Fletcher, a multisport athlete at Lakeside High School from 1978-82, was elected to the school’s 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Fletcher played for the Vikings’ soccer and football teams and was part of the state championship soccer team in 1981. As a senior, he was voted the most valuable offensive player on the pitch.
Fletcher was a two-year varsity starter in football and led the team in receiving during his senior year with 40 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns. He was honored with All-State and All-County honors, two DeKalb Touchdown Club Player of the Week awards and was named the school’s most valuable player.
Fletcher, now a national accounts director with Airspace Technologies, was one of 35 athletes selected for the Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Grady Stadium April 17. After graduating from Lakeside, Fletcher played for the University of South Carolina under coaches Richard Bell and later, Joe Morrison. However, he said his high school memories surpassed those he experienced as a Gamecock.
“It was just a bunch of buddies winning games and having fun,” Fletcher said of his high school playing days. “The Purple and Gold – I’ll never forget it.”
Fletcher said his favorite memories surrounded the football team during his senior year, despite a sad ending to the season. After the team amassed an 11-0 record, it fell in the second round of the playoffs to an opponent it had beaten soundly several weeks before.
“Even though it ended that way, I will never forget my senior year and how much fun I had,” he said. “To this day, all of my best friends are from my Lakeside days.”
Fletcher, a guitarist, can be seen around town with his wife, Kelly, playing gigs at Porter’s BBQ and the Dunwoody Tavern. He and Kelly have three sons, Henry, Hutch and Hudson.
