Here are the priorities set at the Dunwoody City Council retreat

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials got out of the city and into the North Georgia mountains to buckle down, collaborate and strategize during City Council’s 2023 retreat March 22 and 23.

Held at the Forrest Hills Resort in Dahlonega after a brief visit to the City of Canton, officials spent most of the retreat listening to presentations from city staff and workshopping the projects that need to be completed in the upcoming year.

Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce President Kali Boatright moderated this year’s retreat discussion, and councilmembers were able to create a list of more than a dozen priorities, as well as several lower priority “parking lot” items for 2023.

Here are some of the key items Dunwoody leaders discussed this year.

Diversity and inclusion initiatives

To kick off the retreat, Mayor Lynn Deutsch announced Dunwoody has grown much more diverse over the past 10 years, with its Asian population growing from 11.1 percent to 17.1 percent, and its Hispanic population growing from 10.3 percent to 12 percent.

“We aren't the same community we were when we became a city,” Deutsch said. “We all experience it on a daily basis.”

Deutsch and City Councilman Rob Price said they need to ensure the city is meeting the needs of all residents. So, Price presented the council and city staff with two initiatives aimed at improving the city’s inclusiveness, as it becomes more and more diverse.

The first initiative, through the Georgia Municipal Association, would recognize Dunwoody as a Certified City of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, after they complete a new program that was launched in the fall.

Price said the program would require them to complete a community survey and hold multiple community meetings each year, among other requirements, but those pieces already fit into the city’s priorities.

“To me, the most important part of this is stakeholder involvement,” he said.

The second program Price proposed is the One Region Initiative through the refugee support nonprofit Welcoming America. He said the program will ensure Dunwoody is welcoming and meeting the needs of immigrants, refugees and others from foreign countries.

“Just making sure the community is welcoming and serves those citizens as well,” he said. “But certainly, I would think it would help our economic competitiveness and the idea that whoever you are, we want you in Dunwoody.”

Ambulance service upgrades

Councilmembers heard from Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan about continuing issues that Dunwoody and other DeKalb County cities are experiencing with ambulance response times.

Grogan said in 2022, Dunwoody’s average ambulance response time for the most priority calls was 21 minutes, which, he said, is “extremely high.” The average response time for lower-priority calls was 23 minutes.

“Then on several occasions this past year, no estimated response time could be given for ambulances,” Grogan said. “So, they couldn't even say, ‘We'll be there in 20 minutes, 30 minutes or whatever.’ Because all ambulances were tied up on calls.”

Ambulance response time problems aren’t new for Dunwoody, which has been negotiating with DeKalb County, American Medical Response and the region EMS Council since 2018, when a state of emergency was declared over the long wait times.

Grogan said the long wait times also aren’t unique to Dunwoody, but they prevail throughout Georgia and the country due to staffing challenges, hospital wait times and other issues. But the city’s position isn’t improved by the fact that it is unable to make serious changes to EMS operations without approval at the county and regional levels.

“Our hurdle is we can't get through the EMS Council and the way state laws are written,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said.

But this year, Linton said they are going back to the EMS Council and DeKalb County alongside other cities to seek changes.

Grogan said in the meantime, they are working on several other initiatives with DeKalb County and other stakeholders that could help mitigate long wait times, like a dedicated ambulance that would be stationed in the city at peak times each day.

He said the program would cost about $560,000 per year and could be paid for through ARPA funding previously budgeted by the City Council.

Capital bond projects

City councilmembers spent several hours discussing projects that could be funded by a $59 million, 20-year capital improvements bond, if approved by Dunwoody voters in the fall.

Councilman Tom Lambert, who chairs the Citizens Advisory Capital Committee, said the 2023 bond projects were developed over the past year with input and feedback from community members and the Citizens Advisory Committee.

“We've been discussing this topic for a long time,” Lambert said. “One of the concerns last year is we didn't know what was important to our residents.”

Of the $59 million that would be requested through the bond, $30 million would be allocated for park projects and $26 million would go for pedestrian and bike infrastructure improvements, including $5 million for sidewalk upgrades.

Proposed park projects include $15 million for the construction of parks on Roberts Drive and Vermack Road, $12 million for land acquisition and development of a city softball facility and $3 million for upgrades at existing parks and facilities.

Pedestrian, trail and sidewalk improvements proposed by the council include $15 million for improvements to the Dunwoody Village Streetscape and multiple other projects throughout the city.

As part of the bond project, Lambert said they intend to develop one simple ballot question encompassing all of the projects, which they hope will be easy for voters to understand and digest.

With the proposed project list in hand, Lambert said the City Council will discuss the projects in further detail at a meeting in April, with approval of the proposed project list coming sometime in May.

Improving public participation

One of the overarching themes of the retreat, and a topic of recent City Council discussions, is how the city can encourage more public participation in discussions about city issues.

After seeing the successes the City of Canton has had engaging with underserved communities that don’t normally participate in public meetings, Mayor Deutsch said Dunwoody needs to change how it performs public outreach to get a wider range of views and opinions, rather than just hearing from the same residents on every issue.

Deutsch said in Canton, they take issues out into the community where people of all different ages and backgrounds are working, living and recreating; like restaurants, parks, churches, neighborhoods and events, to form partnerships and get feedback.

“I think if we are committed to reaching people, we have to figure out where they are,” she said. “Because too many Dunwoody residents aren’t coming to a seven o'clock Monday meeting or Tuesday meeting.”

She said the council needs to be more proactive by arranging community meetings, knocking on doors and sending out emails to get feedback in as many ways as possible, and not just wait for the community to come to them.

A good example of when they already used this approach, she said, was when Dunwoody Village was developed, which involved a town hall meeting actually at Dunwoody Village, that was well attended.

“Dunwoody village was phenomenally successful,” she said. “Some of that was because people were interested, some because they were curious, or they didn't like what we were doing and so they showed up. But they showed up.”