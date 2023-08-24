Here are the candidates for Dunwoody City Council

DUNWOODY, Ga. — After several days of candidate qualifying, Dunwoody is headed full steam toward election season in the fall.
City officials reported four incumbents and two other candidates will appear on city ballots in the election on Nov. 7, 2023. Councilwoman Stacey Harris will defend the Post 4 seat against challenger Chris Ozor, while Post 5 Councilman Joe Seconder will face off against Marianella Lopez.
Records show Lopez serves as director of the Corners Outreach Music Academy, but no verifiable information could be found about Ozor. Neither candidate currently has a registered campaign website.
Incumbent Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will run for reelection unopposed, as will Post 6 Councilman John Heneghan.
— Alexander Popp